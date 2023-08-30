FAT Boy's Dream and Hurricane Fury won the regional heats of the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase at Taree greyhounds on Wednesday August 30.
The first three from that final will qualify for the semi-finals of the series to be held at Wentworth Park on October 6. The final of the world's richest greyhound race will be at Wentworth Park on October 13.
Heats will be held at regional centres throughout NSW.
Fat Boy's Dream is trained at Newcastle by Mark Davidson and it was the dog's first run at Taree.
"She ran a good time - the second dog challenged her but she held on to get the money,'' Davidson said.
"Now we're hoping for a good draw for the semi-final.''
Davidson was non-committal on whether Fat Boy's Dream is a chance of making the lucrative final.
"To win the first heat is a start,'' he said.
Sandstorm Rico and Nora's Boy finished in the minor placings.
Davidson said he is a semi-regular visitor to Taree.
"We bring a lot of young dogs up here to start 'em off,'' he said.
Hurricane Fury's trainer, Kat Ernst described the dog as 'a little marvel'.
"He's not the fastest dog in the world, but you just know what you're going to get from him every time. He chases his heart out,'' she said.
Ernst said she was reasonably confident going into the race.
"I knew the 8 (Weffalee Shield) is a quality dog, but I knew my dog is a bit under-estimated.''
Hurricane Fury trialed at Taree last week and earlier ran third in the Taree Cup,
"He's seen the track a few times,'' the trainer said.
Ernst has Hurricane's Fury and Sandstorm Rico in the semi-final. Sandstorm Rico was second in the earlier heat.
"If they draw the right side of the track they're a good chance,'' she said.
Starburst Gisele and Weffalee Shield were second and third in the second heats.
Ernst agreed that a greyhound trainer named Kat is 'a bit ironic'.
