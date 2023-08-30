Motorists are being asked to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the Manning Base Hospital.
MidCoast Council road crews will be carrying out road maintenance work between Commerce and Pulteney Streets, Taree starting from Wednesday, August 28 to Wednesday, September 6.
There will be heavy patching, spray sealing and line marking taking place.
During these works there will be partial lane closures with traffic control in place.
Sections of parking will be disrupted progressively in order to gain access to the work areas.
