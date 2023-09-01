Manning River Times
By Margaret Haddon
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
Bushfire burning in scrubland. File picture
As the Bush Fire Danger Period commences on September 1, 2023, the Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade will hold an information morning on Sunday, September 17 at the Lansdowne Sports Oval, commencing at 9am.

