As the Bush Fire Danger Period commences on September 1, 2023, the Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade will hold an information morning on Sunday, September 17 at the Lansdowne Sports Oval, commencing at 9am.
Go along and get your Bushfire Survival Plan and other 'fire-related' fact sheets. The brigade can also assist with any questions you may have about fire permits and the new fire danger ratings. They plan to have a barbecue so take the family along.
They are always seeking new members to join the brigade so if you have been thinking of joining, they will be there to talk to you.
The brigade has been kept very busy over past weeks assisting with hazard reduction burns and numerous callouts to fires in the local area.
Many Mid Coast District RFS crews have also attended multiple fires which have not been recorded through the RFS office in Taree. Please take care when lighting fires without proper preparation i.e. 'no water' on hand to deal with any outbreaks and letting your neighbours know.
Fire permits will be required as of September 1, 2023.
See you at their information day at the Lansdowne sporting oval on September 17 and they will be happy to answer your fire-related questions.
MidCoast Council has booked the Lansdowne Community Hall for Tuesday evening, September 19 for its Community Conversation. Further information coming soon. Just giving everyone an early notice to think about what questions you might have to put to them.
The Lansdowne Community Hall has a busy month in September.
There is the Café for a Day on Wednesday the 13th, on Sunday the 24th we have the open music day and on Saturday, September 30 we have our Market Day.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club have its next outing on this weekend September 2 and 3 with the weigh in on Sunday from 2pm. Target species for the outing are freshwater catfish and drummer.
This will be the last outing before the presentation.
The club's next meeting will be on Sunday, September 10 after the club raffles at 2pm.
Their fishing club pairs bowls will be played on Saturday, September 9 starting at 9.30am at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. At this stage they need three more names to fill the green. You do not have to be a bowler to play.
Their next seafood raffle will be held at the club on Saturday, September 9.
They will also be drawing the fishing club's Father's Day raffle on Saturday night. First prize is a 120lt esky, second prize is a $100 Super Cheap Auto gift card, third prize is a sports pack, fourth prize is a $50 club voucher. Tickets are still available at the club.
The fishing club presentation has been set down for Saturday, October 7 after the raffles. Anyone wishing to attend must have their name on the list at the club by October 1.
Lansdowne Public School's Little Learners transition program has begun, and this fabulous group of students have been enjoying their time at 'big school.'
They have been having lots of fun getting to know each other and becoming familiar with the school environment. If you know of any students who will be starting school next year, please ask them to contact the school so they can join in for Little Learners.
The construction of the Lansdowne school's new multi-purpose playground and carpark is well underway with the concrete having been poured. Students are really looking forward to playing on the new court.
Construction on the staff carpark will begin on Friday.
The open music day was another great Sunday of entertainment. Great music, and performers and a very appreciated audience.
The music from the band plays the best music for dancing. The hall was packed again, and people came from all over. The barbecue sold out and the kitchen was kept busy all day.
If you have not been to our Open Music Day, come along and check us out at the Lansdowne Community Hall. It is held on the fourth Sunday of each month. The next one will be on September 24.
Coming to the Upper Lansdowne Hall on October 1 is the Marvellous Hearts who take their starting point from the '60s and '70s. Their music is grounded in old school blues and traditional folk with flourishes of rock and cosmic country, with songs, which are too relevant today to be labelled as "retro revivalists."
They have been compared to Bob Dylan and The Band and have been played across American and Europe and locally on Double J, and Triple J as well as community radio and the ABC.
And it will be held outside in the hall grounds. The hall held some great concerts outside before all the rain, so fingers crossed El Nino lets them do it again! Easy bookings by phoning Rita 02 5591 6017.
Coopernook Community Connect Day is being held on Sunday, September 3 from 11am to 2pm at the Coopernook School of Arts Hall
All Coopernook residents and their families are invited to come. There will be barbecue, cakes, tea and coffee in the morning.
There are activities lined up which you and your family can enjoy. In the afternoon, there will be a creative workshop for beading, wands, ribbon sticks, card making and other kid's activities. All free. Looking forward to seeing you all there at the Coopernook School of Arts.
For more information, please contact 0411 202 822.
