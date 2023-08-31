THE world was different when the Manning River Ratz last ran onto Taree Rugby Park for a Lower North Coast Rugby grand final.
That was in October 2020 - the year that COVID dominated life around the planet. Rugby made a belated start due to a three month lockdown - in contrast to Group Three Rugby League, where the competition was cancelled due to COVID concerns.
The Manning Ratz played Wallamba in the decider with the Ratz boasting a number of players who would have under normal circumstances played league. The Ratz beat Wallamba in front of a crowd that had to be managed to comply with COVID restrictions.
"We're chasing a premiership double and that's a first for the club,'' Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees said.
He agreed there's a different feel going into this match compared to 2020.
"We're more of a genuine rugby side this year,'' Rees said.
He added it is also a chance for the club to show off their recently refurbished clubhouse. The facility was badly damaged by fire early last year and work was completed at the start of this season.
"The clubhouse looks great - we have memorabilia in there and hopefully we'll get a lot of people looking through it on Saturday,'' Rees said. Rees is part of a powerful forward pack that will look to lay the foundation for a premiership on Saturday.
It's a bit of a family affair, with brothers Steve and Dave Rees joined by their nephew, Josh, who comes off the bench.
Dave Rees is 33 and said he hopes to keep playing another couple of seasons.
He assured he won't be swayed either way by whatever happens on Saturday.
"There's a photo of the first Ratz team from 1995 in the clubhouse. I've been told me that I'm in it,'' he said.
"I was only five at the time, I'm not as old as people think.''
Five sides contested this year's men's and women's competitions. Last season both only had three.
A preview of the first grade game appears on page 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.