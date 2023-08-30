The club has tried numerous kickers this year - but none have been consistent.
"It's alarming,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"This year we've left 100 goals on the paddock. Some games we were 1 from 6 or 2 from 8.
"Finals footy can came down to a couple of points the difference. So 100 per cent, goal kicking is crucial. You want to be going up by six points, not four.''
He said plenty of players are honing their kicking skills at training.
"They can kick them at training but not in the games,'' Worboys said.
Finals footy can came down to a couple of points the difference. So 100 per cent, goal kicking is crucial- Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys
"Against Macleay in our last comp game, at one stage we'd scored five tries and they'd scored three, but it was still a two point ball game.''
The Pirates eventually crossed for six tries that day but landed just one goal - in the 80th minute.
Worboys added that the Port kicker, fullback Corey Lewis, is a sharpshooter.
"I've even dusted off the boots - that's how bad we're going. I haven't kicked a goal in 10 years,'' he said.
"But it's something we have to get right quickly.''
*Worboys will be the guest on Friday's On The Bench segment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.