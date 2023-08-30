Manning River Times
Old Bar's lack of a goal kicker is 'alarming' says co-captain-coach

By Mick McDonald
August 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys kicks in general play during the July 22 clash against Port Macquarie at Old Bar. He might be goal kicking in Sunday's major semi-final.
GOAL kicking remains a major problem for Old Bar going into Sunday's Group Three Rugby League major semi-final against Port Macquarie at Old Bar.

