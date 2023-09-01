Manning River Timessport
Katrina Hayes second in masters division in Larapinta Stage Run

By Mick McDonald
September 1 2023 - 10:00am
Katrina Hayes training before heading to the Larapinta Stage run in the Northern Territor.
TAREE endurance runner Katrina Hayes finished second in the Masters (over 60) section of the Larapinta Stage Race - a four day event held in the West MacDonnell Range in the Northern Territory.

