TAREE endurance runner Katrina Hayes finished second in the Masters (over 60) section of the Larapinta Stage Race - a four day event held in the West MacDonnell Range in the Northern Territory.
The 62-year-old clocked 27 hours 41 in the 131km Malbunka (long run). She was in a group of four runners from the Manning who tackled either the long or short run. She is the Manning River Times-Iguana weekly Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"I pulled up really well apart from a few blisters. All the training paid off,'' she said.
Katrina said the weather was hot - but a dry heat.
"It wasn't that hot that you couldn't run,'' she said.
"But I don't think you could prepare for the conditions. It was so rugged - one minute I was scaling rocks, then jumping over little boulders in dry sandy creek beds. Then I'd be running on single tracks - if I'd tripped I could have gone over the edge of a big drop.''
Katrina admits she was borderline paranoid about getting lost.
"I'm directionally challenged'' she laughed. "Spin me around and I'm lost.''
"In one event I got off the track a bit. But I had an offline map, so I found out where I was, although I did go 500 metres off track.''
Katrina said it was difficult backing up for the four days.
"The first event was a 5.30pm start and we were off again at 7am the next morning,'' she said.
"We were out there for 10 hours so when we got back to the camp we had to recover and start again.''
The first run was 20km, then 43km, 33km and 35km.
"I came first in stage two, which was the most difficult, so I was chuffed about that,'' she said.
Katrina said she's pleased she took on the trail, describing the scenery as "spectacular".
"But I wouldn't do it a'gain,'' she quickly added.
Katrina said it was a special moment" when she crossed the finish line for the last time.
"I was with Trish (Dawson), we were in tears with relief and happiness,'' she said.
While always sure she'd finish, Katrina said stage four was difficult.
"I was over it,'' she said. "I just wanted to get across that line.''
There's been no rest since returning home as Katrina is now readying for the Sydney Marathon in a fortnight.
"I did Gold Coast (marathon) about six weeks ago in 4 hours 44,'' she said.
"I've always wanted to do the Sydney run, but it always clashed with hockey grand finals. I'm not playing competition hockey this season.''
"I play in the social men's veterans comp and I enjoying that,'' she said.
Katrina credits Taree parkrun with her love for running.
"I started parkrun and met all these crazy people,'' she said. "It all stemmed from there.''
