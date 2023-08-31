Bushfire season here
With the upcoming bushfire season predicted to be a very bad one and the fire danger period beginning this week, I would like to see the grounds of the former Mondrook School get some attention as to having a good mowing of the grass by MidCoast Council. It is a shame to see it falling into such disrepair as the years go on.
I believe there was a local resident who offered to relocate the building to his property but this never got support from council. It is probably one of the few remaining country one-teacher schools in our area that is still on it's original site and it would be a shame to see it destroyed by fire or vandalised to where it is no longer part of our local history.
With council's modern equipment it wouldn't take that long to have the grounds looking neat and tidy and the safety of neighbouring properties secure.
Alpine Drive roadworks
These roadworks are progressing at a steady pace and should make the turn off into the subdivision much safer when finished. The "stop and go" folk are doing a good job keeping us motorists safe as we travel. I am one who travels that section of road a number of times during the week and they all get a wave of thanks from me.
Tinonee Public School
The school's intensive swimming program will begin in week nine from Monday, September 11 and will run for five days and will focus on students in years 2, 3 and 4.
These programs were not around in my primary school days and they are great to give weaker swimmers all the skills that could possibly save their lives or someone else.
Seeing some of the photos on the school's site shows that everyone had a ball of a time dressing up in costumes of their favourite book character for Book Week. The book fair also proved successful and many books were purchased and even more orders were placed and these will soon be arriving for collection.
The school has put out a call for Duplo and wooden puzzles suitable for their kinder orientation program. If you had some that are no longer needed by your family and are in good order the school would love to take them off your hands. Phone the school office on 6553 1279 if you can help and for further details.
Happy Father's Day
I would like to extend a happy Father's Day to all the dads, grand-dads and great-grand dads this coming Sunday, September 3. It has been 55 years since my dad passed away on September 7 and I still think of him often, but have some happy memories of him to hang on to.
Killabakh Day in the Country
Coming up on Saturday, September 2 is the Killabakh Day in the Country'which is a very popular event for this small community. All it takes is a gold coin donation to enter and this year some of the special guests will include Ted Prior and Grug. Other features of interest include the annual art show, local produce market, book stall, great food for everyone's taste and music - let us hope the weather is fine and sunny to make it a perfect day for those who put a lot of hard work into the event.
