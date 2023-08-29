Man charged with break and enter offences

Manning River Times
Police

48-year-old man charged following break and enter offences at Tuncurry and Forster

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 29 2023 - 5:00pm
A man aged in his late 40s has been charged with a number of break and enter offences.

