Man charged with break and enter offences

A man aged in his late 40s has been charged with a number of break and enter offences.
Earlier this month Manning Great Lakes Police District officers began an investigation into the incidents after three businesses in Forster and Tuncurry were broken into.
Initial inquiries suggested the incidents were linked.
Police allege that during the three break and enters more than $35,000 of watches, jewellery and electronics were stolen, as well as prescription medication.
Following inquiries, a 48-year-old man was arrested at a house on Parkes Street, Tuncurry, on Friday night, August 25.
He was taken to Forster Police Station before being transferred to Manning Base Hospital, Taree for treatment.
He has since been charged with three counts of breaking and entering and driving a motor vehicle whilst disqualified.
The matter was heard in Forster Local Court on, Monday, August 28 where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday, September 13.
