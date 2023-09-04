Over the last five years, the Manning Valley has faced the stresses and fallout from the C0VID-19 pandemic, horrendous drought, bushfires and floods.
The resilience and community spirit reflected throughout this time showed unparalleled determination and compassion of so many towards neighbours, friends and strangers, unified through shared experiences.
Compassion is a heart-felt response towards those who suffer in any traumatic circumstance. But just what is the most helpful and effective way of reflecting compassion?
Speaker Leanne Gron, CWCI (Christian Women Communicating International) will share her biblical wisdom and application of ways of responding freely, and the enduring legacy this has on lives as it is "paid forward", at an event at Taree Presbyterian Church Hall starting 2pm, Saturday, September 9.
Since 1957, CWCI have provided encouraging, inspiring, biblical teaching for women all over Australia, equipping them for life in their homes, work and communities. KYB (Know Your Bible) is CWCI'S best known ministry that has stood the test of time, and is held weekly in many venues around our nation.
Manning Valley Christain Choir will provide musical items during the afternoon, and Jo Pearce will speak and demonstrate a practical, meaningful and enduring example of showing compassion to those in need beyond our backyard.
A refreshing afternoon tea will also be provided.
There is no cost for attending, but a donation at the door towards the ongoing work of CWCI would be appreciated.
For enquiries please contact 0472 634 109.
