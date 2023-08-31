OLD Bar Pirates under 15 junior rugby league coach Isaac Worboys said there's one upside to the season-ending knee injury he sustained last month.
He'll get to watch his side in action play in Sunday's grand final against Forster-Tuncurry at Port Macquarie.
A top tackling forward with Old Bar's first grade side, Worboys ruptured his ACL in the clash against Port City on August 5. If he was still playing he'd be at Old Bar Reserve on Sunday preparing for the major semi-final against Port Sharks, to missing the 15s in the grand final.
"It would have been a tough decision to make,'' Worboys said.
The under 15 game kicks off at 1.40 at Port, with the Pirates and Breakers starting the major semi at Old Bar at 2.30.
"I guess playing commitments would have taken over. But playing the junior grand finals on the same day as the senior semi-finals can be hard,'' he said.
"They encourage senior players to coach junior teams, but when it comes to the back end of the year it can make it difficult.''
Lake Cathie, the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry and Port Macquarie Regional Stadium will host Group Three Junior Rugby League grand finals this weekend.
Girl's league tag will be first to kickoff on Friday night from 6.10. Port City Navy and Old Bar clash in the T2 grand final with Port City Sky and Wauchope meeting in T1. Old Bar Pirates and Wauchope meet in the under 14s while Port City Breakers Navy and Old Bar Pirates will battle out the under 16.5s.
The Harry Elliott Oval will host the under 11 and 12 boy's tackle games and the girl's tackle grades on Saturday.
Taree Panthers Teal and Old Bar meet in the 11 boys T2 from 9.45 followed by Panthers Purple and Red Rovers in the T1.
The under 12 boys has Wauchope and Old Bar playing off in T2 while Port Sharks and Port Breakers meet in T1.
The girl's grades will start with the under 13s where Wauchope and Port City will be involved, Port Breakers and Port Sharks match off in the under 17s.
The under 13s kickoff the action at Port Macquarie on Sunday. Old Bar and Taree Red Rovers meet in T2 at 9.55 with Port Sharks and Port City in T1.
Taree Panthers tackle Port Breakers in the under 14s. Old Bar will be involved in the under 15s and 16s.
The under 15s will play Forster-Tuncurry with the 16s to clash with minor premiers, Lake Cathie.
