LOCAL Terry Stanton contacted me about his concerns in regards modern lights and poor driving habits. A very interesting and valid point of view. This is what Terry wrote:
"Modern lights are too strong! It is often too difficult to tell whether they are dipped or not, and a quick flick of the dip switch from ordinary to beam should be sufficient to warn the other driver to lower his lights. Unfortunately, whilst that tactic used to work before the "Me Society", it doesn't work now.
"Often the flash of beam results in one of those killer light bars, or a pair of roo-shooter spot-lights, being shone straight in your face. That is enough to possibly cause the blinded driver to lose direction and drive across the road, or brake and skid into the oncoming vehicle, or into a ditch or tree at the side of the road. That has almost happened to me, and separately to my wife.
"These lights may be useful hunting in the woods to stun animals. Stunning an oncoming driver in a lethal weapon is just plain stupid. Lights should be dipped as soon as another vehicle comes into view. Leaving it until two cars are only a couple of hundred metres apart is too late. With both sets of dipped lights illuminating the gap between them, there is no need to leave lights on beam after the gap is only 500 metres.
"Another problem is that these strong modern lights are made worse by the height of SUV and 4x4 vehicles, the head-lights of which are usually 15 to 20cm higher than those in more modest vehicles. Consequently, a driver of a small or medium family saloon sees those lights as on high beam even if they are not. Driving into that glare for perhaps a kilometre on a straight road is a dangerous experience, as little can be seen bar those lights; they blot out everything else.
"Before WW2 Lucas Lamps made King of the Road headlights, which were fitted to big luxury cars such as The Rolls, Bentley, Lagonda and others. I believe they were banned as they worked like war-time searchlights.
"Modern lights have the same effect. Even if they are dipped, as they come over the brow of a hill or slope, the lights point horizontal to the ground and are momentarily blinding. The old, less powerful lights with a yellowish tinge are much safer. The new ones may pass some technicians idea of safety for the using driver, but they do not pass the common sense test for other drivers.''
Footnote: Modern lights are much more effective than the old ones. To stop them causing glare to oncoming traffic they should be adjusted correctly and high beam dipped when other vehicles approach.
Road Ramblings heard weekly right across the country on Christian and community radio also on Facebook and on our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.