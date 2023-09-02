Modern lights and poor driving habits

"Another problem is that these strong modern lights are made worse by the height of SUV and 4x4 vehicles, the head-lights of which are usually 15 to 20cm higher than those in more modest vehicles. Consequently, a driver of a small or medium family saloon sees those lights as on high beam even if they are not. Driving into that glare for perhaps a kilometre on a straight road is a dangerous experience, as little can be seen bar those lights; they blot out everything else.