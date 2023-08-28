Manning River Times
Girl approached by stranger in Head Street, Forster on August 28

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated August 29 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:53am
Police are appealing to members of the public for any information after receiving a report a child was approached by a stranger yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 28. Picture Shutterstock.
Police are appealing to members of the public for any information after receiving a report a child was approached by a stranger yesterday afternoon, Monday, August 28.

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

