THE Cundletown Tennis Championships will be back in 2024 - despite a disappointing response to this year's event.
The club had hoped to play the titles over two days, however, only received enough entries for mixed doubles. This is thought to be the first time the event has been held in a decade.
"The response was disappointing,'' club secretary Michelle Kelly said.
"But we'll try again next year although we'll only look to run it over the one day.''
The championship was the first event played on the club's recently refurbished courts. The club now has four synthetic grass courts, completed with a $160,000 state government grant. Work started last November.
Michelle said the courts have already resulted in a surge of interest for the club's Tuesday and Thursday night competitions, along with social tennis.
She said the club will look to introduce 'Hot Shots' - modified tennis for primary school students, in term four.
