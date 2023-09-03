Manning River Times
October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and if you spot 'Joe Rider' between October 9-13 there is a chance to win prizes.

By Staff Reporters
September 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Spot 'Joe Rider' on the road for your chance to win this October
Local News

