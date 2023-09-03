Spot 'Joe Rider' on the road for your chance to win this October

October is Motorcycle Awareness Month and if you spot 'Joe Rider' between October 9-13 there is a chance to win prizes.
"It's important to look out for motorcycles as they are smaller than most vehicles and might be in a blind spot," MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"Our aim is to encourage drivers to look out for motorcycles, especially at roundabouts and intersections."
"We want to reduce the incidents of SMIDSY - 'Sorry mate I didn't see you'."
There'll be $50 #ShopMidCoast vouchers given away daily and a grand prize of a $250 #ShopMidCoast voucher at the end of the week.
Look out for motorcycle riders wearing the bright yellow 'I am Joe Rider' vests between October 9-13 October.
Pull over when it is safe, or complete your journey, then register your sighting on the council website at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads/Road-safety-programs.
You'll need to remember what road, suburb and approximate time you spotted 'Joe', Mr Dimarco said.
"Motorcycle riders are more exposed than other vehicles, so in a crash they risk serious injury or death," he said.
"That's why we're encouraging everyone to improve motorcycle awareness and help motorcyclists Ride to Live."
Road safety officers from MidCoast, Singleton, Port Stephens, Maitland, Cessnock and Port Macquarie-Hastings councils work together to conduct the Joe Rider campaign, with support from Transport for NSW.
The Joe Rider motorcycle awareness campaign was originally developed by the Motorcycle Riders Association of the ACT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.