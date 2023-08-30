Originally only five, maybe six, people were going to have their heads, beards, or both shaved off at the Coopernook Hotel event to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
However, four times that amount ended up losing locks for the World's Greatest Shave on Saturday, August 26.
In all, 20 people took part, and with auctions, raffles and donations, the hotel raised more than $10,000.
And the fundraising doesn't stop there. One of the ring-ins who decided on the spot to get her hair chopped off was the 7-year-old daughter of an employee.
"She's doing a little fundraiser at the school," Coopernook Hotel licensee Tammy Minett said.
Adding the school fundraiser to the mix, Tammy expects to raise around $12,000 all up.
"It was a real success. Everyone was great. Everyone's come back and said how wonderful a time they had. We had a really awesome day and everything went really smoothly," Tammy said.
