Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coopernook Hotel raised more than $10,000 in World's Greatest Shave

Updated August 30 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Originally only five, maybe six, people were going to have their heads, beards, or both shaved off at the Coopernook Hotel event to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.