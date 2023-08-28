Manning River Times
The burn will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, August 28

By Staff Reporters
August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Hazard reduction burns to continue in Myall Lakes National Park
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning further hazard reduction burning in Myall Lakes National Park, near Mayers Flat on The Lakes Way, from tomorrow Tuesday, August 29.

