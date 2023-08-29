The sun was glinting from the chrome and paintwork of more than 150 hot rods and custom cars at Queen Elizabeth Park for a Show and Shine.
The display was part of a fundraising event by the Manning Valley Cruzers on Saturday, August 26 which included the Mountains to the Sea Rod Run from Forster to Taree in the morning.
"It went great. Everybody was very happy, even all the hot rodders that go to all the shows, they were saying it was fantastic. They loved it," Manning Valley Cruzers president, Jim Deguara said.
A lot of the cars (and their owners) came from Queensland and all over NSW the day before to converge on Smugglers' Cove Holiday Village at Forster and overflowed in to Lani's Holiday Island, with 105 cars entering the run.
Around 50 were "day trippers", day only entrants, who were judged in a special class of their own, with many receiving goody bags, and the winner, Phil McCarrel with a 1929 Chevrolet Tourer, taking home a painting as his prize.
The top eight cars overall took home trophies, and the Hard Luck prize was won by an entrant from Sussex Inlet.
"Coming up, he had his headlight broken from a stone. We said that's hard luck," Jim said.
Jim estimates it will take all week to count the money raised. After expenses are deducted, the balance will be donated to Riding for the Disabled Manning Great Lakes, and Harrington VIEW Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.