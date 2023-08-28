SWIM League gala day at the Manning Aquatic Centre attracted 27 swimmers aged from 5 to 30.
Competitors from Taree, Gloucester, Port Macquarie and Macksville were involved.
Swimmers were split into two teams, Falcons led by Owen Hilkemiejer from Port Macquarie and Gators led by Lauren Oberg from Taree.
The teams raced off against off against each other in all strokes, over 25m up to 100m events as well as relays for point. The racing was hard and fast with the lead changing numerous times throughout the event.
Going into the last relay Gators were in front by six points while a win from the Flacons would lock up the scores, resulting in a swim off to determine the overall winners.
Both teams performed strongly in the relay, but Gators held on for the win.
"We will look at holding anther swim league gala day next year,'' Ian Smith from Taree Torpedoes said.
Taree Torpedoes continue the winter swim club with the next on Wednesday night (August 30).
The club is preparing for the start of the summer season in October with memberships opening in September.
"Squad sessions are held four mornings and afternoons a week and we also run our Masters for the mature swimmers within our club nights,'' Ian said.
Entries for the annual Coastline Credit Union qualifying meet on November 3 and 4 are open and 100 swimmers have already nominated.
Taree will host the Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprint Heats South on February 3.
More information can be found on the club's website tareetorpedoes.com or contact tareetorpedoes@gmail.com or torpedoestreasurer@gmail.com
