A COUNTBACK was required to determine the winning team in the Stack's Finance Taree Pro Am golf tournament.
Gary Bridge, Murray Nelson and Brian Schneider with the professional Harrison Wills were the overall winners with 93 points..
Runners up were Wayne Brown, Jonathon Lambert, Daniel Bowman and their professional Clayton Bridges.
Third, also on 93 points were Trent Chapman, Jordan Crossingham and Ian Hoppe and their professional Matthew Millar.
Samuel Slater and James Conrad were the professional winners with great rounds of 7 under par 64.
Runners up Cameron John and Matthew Millar with 6 under par rounds of 65.
