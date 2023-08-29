MANNING Valley Netball Association's semi-finals have started in the various competitive grades.
Finals will be played this Saturday.
Results were:
11/12s division: Taree City Seekers d Wingham Wombats 22-16; CJs Shooting Stars d CJs Cubs 34-19. Wingham Wombats will play CJs Shooting Stars in the preliminary final.
Division 3: Taree City Tornadoes d Wingham Wildcats 33-25; CJs Crystals d Old Bar Great Whites 37-11. Wingham Wildcats will meet Old Bar Mermaids in the A final while Old Bar Great Whites take on Taree City Storm in the B final.
Division 2: Taree City Warriors d Taree City Titans 48-46; CJs Thunder d CJs Lightning 47-22. Taree City Titans will play CJs Thunder in the final.
Division 1: Taree City Thunder d Wingham Warriors 59-23; Old Bar Barracudas d CJs Flamingos 25-19. Wingham Warriors will now play Old Bar Barracudas in the final.
