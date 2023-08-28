They may be small but judge Graeme Hopf said most could compete with the main breeds, as Australian Heritage Angus, Australian Lowline, Highland and Dexter cattle battled it out in interbreed at the Royal Queensland Show.
In the first year Highland cattle have been displayed at the Ekka in many years, it was a cow with calf at foot exhibited by Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale, NSW, that claimed champion female.
The three-year-old cow Brianne Ruadh of Stone Ridge, sired by Madomhnull of Ardvorlich and out of Cadee of Sea Crest 8580, was described by Mr Hopf as being world class.
"You wouldn't see a better Highland in Scotland and you wouldn't see a better Highland in North America," he said.
Mr Hopf said the champion cow was long bodied and really excelled in her capacity.
Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, said the win left him speechless.
"A bit blown away," he said.
Mr Hayden said he loved everything about the champion cow.
"She holds herself together very well," he said.
"She's a beautiful cow inside and out. You can go out into the paddock and half a cuddle with her and little Paisley, her calf, will do the same."
Having only started breeding in 2020 Mr Hayden said he was not expecting to be breeding animals of such high calibre so soon.
With about ten cows and a handful of calves on the ground he said they were growing, starting an embryo transfer program this year.
"We're getting a bit further into the genetics and more into specific breeding," he said.
"We're hoping to work up to about 20 cows.That way we can keep producing calves that are as nice as this little one.
"I don't want to drop that standard just for the sake of 'puppy farming' - pumping out large quantities of low quality animals doesn't interest me."
Mr Hayden said they supply most of the hobby farm market.
"As long as the animals are coming out well built, and healthy happy Highlands that can go on and live long lives as pets and to other beeders that are looking to show," he said.
Meanwhile n the bulls the Australian Heritage Angus, exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters, took out the top spot.
The two-year-old red bull Mason Farm Red Alert, sired by Dunloise Red Eddard and out of Kobblevale Fleur, was described by Mr Hopf as having ample muscle and smoothness over the shoulder.
