TWO Sharks teams are through to Manning division one hockey grand finals.
This follows the major semi-finals. Sharks men accounted for Chatham 6-0 and are now at short odds to add the Manning division one premiership to to the Mid North Coast League title they won the previous weekend when beating Tacking Point Thunder in the grand final.
However, the women's division one major semi-final was a drawn out affair between Sharks and Tigers. The game ended in a draw after the scores were locked at 1-1 following extra time and sudden death extra time.
Tilley Hunter opened the scoring for Sharks with Tigers drawing level after a tap in goal by Abby Watts.
Sharks finished higher on the ladder so earned the right to go through to the grand final. Tigers defeated Sharks 3-2 the previous week in the MNC Hockey League grand final.
Tigers and Chatham will play in the division one men's and women's grand finals this Saturday.
Tigers accounted for Taree West in the men's minor semi-final while Chatham defeated Wingham in the women's minor semi that went into extra time.
Grand finals of all grades will be played on Saturday, September 9.
