PREMIERS Wingham Warriors survived a second half rally from Pacific Palms to move through to the grand final qualifier of Football Mid North Coast's Southern League men's competition.
The Warriors won 4-2 in the preliminary semi at Wingham. Wingham led 3-0 at one point before Palms slotted in two goals.
However, Wingham added the final goal to clinch the win and a week off.
"I thought we were in control for most of the match,'' Wingham captain-coach Dean Whitlam said.
"They had a good 15 minutes but we were in front the whole time.''
Nash McPherson was named players' player for Wingham while Jarrod Horne and Nathan Smith were also strong.
McPherson, Horne and Smith were all goal scorers along with Jeremy Kane. Kane was playing up from the youth division side.
The Warriors will now enjoy a free weekend before taking on the winner of this weekend's semi-final between Old Bar and Tuncurry Gold in the grand final qualifier on Saturday, September 9.
"That was the first game we've lost in about three years,'' Whitman said.
"We've had a good nucleus of a team and we've been able to recruit pretty well each year to keep freshening us up. That's probably been the key.''
