Old Bar Lions Club recently held an induction night at Club Old Bar and welcomed eight new members.
Dignitaries, members and guests enjoyed an excellent meal followed by the induction ceremony and fellowship. Growth like this is against the trend of what is happening to many other groups in the area.
If you would like to know more about what Lions clubs do for their community, you can speak to any Lions club member or contact your local Lions Club.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch is pleased to invite members of the public to attend The Tav, Old Bar in relation to "Honour our Fallen".
This will be held on the grassed area off the car park on Friday, September 8. Participants will form up at 12.30pm with the walk to commence at 1pm.
Rick from Honour our Fallen is walking from Enoggera (Brisbane) to Bowral to raise money.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and Old Bar in general have been chosen as an area for Rick to walk to on his way south and stop for the night. In this event, we will be walking a short distance with him (off the roads for safety reasons), to show awareness for his charity and to Honour our Fallen.
Honour Our Fallen has a mission to display an Australian flag erected on every deceased veteran's grave or ashes wall plaque in Australia annually, over Anzac and Remembrance Day, to honour all those who have served our country. http://honourourfallen.com
The walk will be along the grassed area to the back of the tavern where there will be a marquee, portable cenotaph and flags erected.
Following this walk, there will be some sport and recreation games for anyone who would like to partake and the evening will conclude with a raffle night at the Old Bar Tavern where proceeds will be donated to "Honour our Fallen".
The sub-branch would love to see the public and any representatives from different organisations attend.
Please note the walk is off all roads and is approximately 300-400 metres long only.
