Sunday, August 27, 2023: Port Macquarie shark attack victim Toby Begg is now in a serious but stable condition, Hunter New England Health confirmed to the Port News on Sunday.
The father of two is recovering from his injuries in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where he was flown on Friday evening.
His family has praised those who rushed to his aid after he was attacked by a great white shark just off Lighthouse Beach on Friday morning, August 25.
"A lot of praise should go out to the other surfers who helped him back onto the beach," the family told the Port News. "Particularly the off-duty Emergency Department doctor from Port Macquarie Base Hospital who knew to stop the blood loss and apply tourniquets as quickly as possible - using the leg straps from surf boards."
The family has also moved to clarify some media reports about the nature of his injuries.
A statement attributed to Chris Lenihan (Toby's brother-in-law), details how he has lost his right foot "a tad higher than the ankle" with his left leg injured in multiple places from hip to calf.
"At this stage, the amazing surgeons and theatre teams at both Port Macquarie Base Hospital and [John Hunter Hospital in] Newcastle have managed to keep that badly injured leg," he said.
Mr Begg, 44, underwent further surgery in Newcastle on Saturday, with additional surgeries planned this coming Tuesday and Friday.
"His partner of over 20 years, Tracy, and their two kids (who are in Years 5 and 7), have not left his side since it happened."
The family has also thanked the Port Macquarie community for rallying to support them through fundraising, as they face a long and expensive road to recovery.
"He has long-term rehabilitation ahead of him. The family is extremely overwhelmed and very grateful for the support shown by the Port Macquarie community and surfers from areas all over.
"The GoFundMe appeal currently sits at over $38,000."
The appeal is administered by Mr Lenihan, with all funds raised going "directly to Tracy and Toby to put towards medical bills and life without his income ."
Saturday, August 26, 2023: Toby Begg spent 30 seconds fighting a four-metre-long great white shark off Lighthouse Beach, but the battle to recover from his horrific leg and foot injuries has only just begun.
Toby's partner of 20 years, Tracy Lenihan, is by his bedside in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where he was flown after undergoing emergency surgery at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Mr Begg is a self-employed Port Macquarie builder. He and Tracy have two children together.
He was surfing off Watonga Rocks just before 10am on Friday, August 25, when he was attacked.
He lost his right foot and suffered serious injuries to his left leg.
Somehow he managed to swim back to shore where other surfers, including an off-duty emergency doctor, tried to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.
Family members have described his injuries as "extremely serious and life changing".
They have started a community fundraising page in anticipation of the long road to recovery ahead.
"He is a skilled builder, runs a business and is the family bread winner," brother-in-law Chris Lenihan said.
"It is very early stages and the full extent of his injuries are being uncovered, however he will require many surgeries and has years of rehabilitation ahead of him."
Surfers meanwhile were back at Lighthouse Beach early on Saturday morning, August 26, just before it was due to be re-opened.
Mid North Coast Lifeguard Coordinator James Turnham said "no swimming" signs were expected to be removed at 10.30am Saturday - 24 hours after the attack - pending a surveillance all-clear.
"If there happens to be sharks in the area, we will do social media posts to advise of an extended beach closure," he said.
"If people decide to ignore the beach closure warnings and signage, then they are doing so at their own risk."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.