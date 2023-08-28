GROUP Three Rugby League officials were pleased with the gate takings for the opening weekend of the semi-finals.
The elimination semi-finals were played at Kempsey on Saturday with the preliminary games at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
Gate for Saturday's games was $4700 and it was $6700 on Sunday.
"We were happy with both days,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
This was the first time a semi-final had been played at Kempsey's Verge Street Oval since 2019. There was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic while a state-wide lockdown forced the cancellation of the 2021 finals series.
Macleay missed the semi-finals last year.
Mr Drury said there's a reasonable spread of clubs on both days and he's confident there'll be a strong turnout of spectators.
"I think there'll be a big crowd at Old Bar on Sunday,'' he said.
