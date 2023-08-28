Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Group 3 semi-finals played at Kempsey and Port Macquarie

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Mustangs defenders wrap up Wingham forward Jackson Mullen during the elimination semi-final at Kempsey's Verge Street Oval. Photo Penny Tamblyn
Macleay Mustangs defenders wrap up Wingham forward Jackson Mullen during the elimination semi-final at Kempsey's Verge Street Oval. Photo Penny Tamblyn

GROUP Three Rugby League officials were pleased with the gate takings for the opening weekend of the semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.