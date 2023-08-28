Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Old Bar beat Port Sharks in Group 3 under 16 final | Photos

By Mick McDonald
August 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PRESSUE penalty goal kicked by five-eighth Sam Eggins 20 seconds before fulltime enabled Old Bar Pirates to defeat Port Sharks 24-22 in the Group Three Rugby League under 16 preliminary final at Wingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.