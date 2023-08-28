A PRESSUE penalty goal kicked by five-eighth Sam Eggins 20 seconds before fulltime enabled Old Bar Pirates to defeat Port Sharks 24-22 in the Group Three Rugby League under 16 preliminary final at Wingham.
The Pirates will now meet Lake Cathie in the grand final at 2pm on Sunday at Port Regional Stadium.
However, the final looked set to go into extra time when the scores were locked at 22-22 before the Pirates were awarded a penalty following a ruck infringement. Eggins calmly potted the goal from 40 metres out to ensure the Pirates went through to the decider.
"It was a good reward for Sam, because he's worked hard on his goal kicking,'' Old Bar coach Kurtis Dark said.
The Sharks had the better of the opening exchanges and shot out to a 10-0 lead.
"We clawed our way back into it,'' Dark said.
The Sharks then went to a 22-16 lead with a try late in the game, although the Pirates responded almost immediately to lock it up at 22-22.
Dark said hooker Sam Shultz was again strong while edge players Matt Riff and Troy Wright were also good.
Dark was quick to claim underdog status for the grand final.
"We're 0/2 against Lake Cathie this year,'' he said.
"But getting to the grand final, you start again, we have a whole new chance.''
Dark understands the side made grand finals in younger age divisions.
"But this is the first time for a few years,'' he said.
"The boys are really excited.''
OLD Bar is also through to the grand final of the under 15s. This follows the Pirates tight 12-8 win over Port Sharks in the preliminary final.
The Pirates will now play minor premiers Forster-Tuncurry in the grand final on Sunday.
Old Bar coach Isaac Worboys said Port were the defending premiers in the age division.
"But my boys stuck in there and did well,'' he said.
He said the Pirates were down with two minutes left before hooker Hayden Robertson scored.
He said forwards Jackson Allan Eric Swannack and Taj Worboys were strong for Old Bar in what was a physical contest.
Worboys said Forster and Old Bar shared a win in the round games before Forster defeated the Pirates in golden point in the major semi-final.
"We've both been pretty strong all year so it should be a good grand final,'' he said.
Sunday's game will kickoff at 12.45.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.