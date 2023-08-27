Manning River Times
Home/News

New digital fire warning signs as 2023 bushfire danger period starts

Updated August 28 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bushfire danger period will begin on September 1 in the Mid-Coast as emergency services warn of a hot, dry season ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.