TAREE Wildcats hosted a mini roos gala day at Omaru Park as a finale to the football season.
This was for teams in the under 6 to 11 age groups, which are non-competitive.
"More than 300 kids travelled from as far as Port Macquarie in the north, Forster in the south and Gloucester to the west,'' Taree secretary Michael Wallace said.
"We thank all teams and clubs that supported us and their kids today.''
He said each side played four games "on the best maintained fields in the district."
Meanwhile, Taree has won the under 16 and 18 Southern League premierships.
"The future is bright future for our club with premierships in two out of the five junior age groups,'' Mr Wallace said.
