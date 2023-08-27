Old Bar Pirates and Port Sharks to meet in Group 3 major semi-final

OLD Bar will play Port Sharks in the Group Three Rugby League major semi-final at Old Bar on Sunday.
Winner of the match earns a berth in the grand final to be played on Saturday, September 16 and will also host the game.
The Pirates finished minor premiers while the Sharks upset Port City 36-14 in the preliminary semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
The Breakers will clash with Macleay Valley in the minor semi at Port Macquarie on Saturday. Macleay ended Wingham's season with a 32-22 win in the elimination game at Kempsey on Saturday.
Taree City will be represented on Sunday after the women's league tag side accounted for Forster-Tuncurry 14-10 in the preliminary semi. The Bulls will now take on minor premiers Port City in the major semi-final.
Forster-Tuncurry will play Port Sharks on Saturday in the minor semi. The Sharks defeated Wingham 20-8 in the elimination semi-final.
Port City Breakers and Port Sharks will clash in the under 18 major semi. The Breakers defeated Macleay Valley 30-12 in the preliminary semi-final. Macleay will tackle Taree City in the minor semi after the Bulls downed Wauchope 10-2 in the elimination game at Kempsey.
Reserve grade on Sunday will an all-Port Macquarie game, with the Sharks to play the Breakers. The Sharks qualified by beating Macleay 18-16 in the preliminary game.
Macleay and Old Bar clash in the minor semi. The Pirated downed Taree City 22-16 in the elimination encounter.
Matches on Saturday start with league tag at 11.30, under 18s 12.35, reserve grade 1.50 and first grade at 3pm.
On Sunday it's an 11am kickoff for league tag, noon under 18s, 1.15 reserve grade and 2.30 first grade.
