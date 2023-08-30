ZONE Six Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve this weekend (September 2 and 3).
"Endurance horse riding is a great family sport and these rides are a good introduction to this horse discipline that suits anyone who likes riding in our beautiful forests,'' Linda Henley from Zone Six Endurance Riders said.
"We will run a 20km on Saturday afternoon and a 40km and 80km event on Sunday. The riders in the 80km will ride out at 5am and go through state forest out to a river view.
"The forest tracks also have distant views of the Three Brothers. Along the way there will be check points and water stops available for horses and riders. Riders will camping over for the weekend onsite and on private property.''
Mentoring programs and zoom sessions are available online for anyone interested in learning more on the sport. Those interested in entering the event can go to AERAonline. Another Zone Six ride, Watagans at Werakata, will be held near Cessnock on September 24 offering 40km and 80km distances.
For more information and updates check the Facebook: Zone 6 Endurance Riders nswera Facebook age or contact Linda Henley at lhenleydesign@bigpond.com or 0417 685 244 or Peter Kelly 0448 143 682 for track and rode base information.
