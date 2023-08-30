Manning River Times
Three endurance horse riding events to be held at Johns River

By Staff Reporters
August 31 2023 - 8:30am
Photo Zone Six Endurance Horse Riders
ZONE Six Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve this weekend (September 2 and 3).

