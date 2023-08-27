Local SEO in the digital age: Connecting businesses with their communities

Local SEO also offers a host of benefits to businesses seeking to capture community interest. Picture Shutterstock

Anyone familiar with search engine optimisation (SEO) knows it is a highly effective tool for businesses seeking greater visibility on a country-wide or global scale.

You'd be forgiven for wondering what use, if any, does it offer for local businesses seeking to establish themselves or be seen in a smaller, community setting?

While perhaps not as well known as SEO in the more general sense, Local SEO also offers a host of benefits to businesses seeking to capture community interest.

Local SEO, it's exactly as it sounds

Want to pop up in those frequent 'near me' search results that match you with your ideal local audience?

If you serve a specific geographic area or have a brick-and-mortar store, then Local SEO can be leveraged towards achieving exactly that.

Focused on the three core pillars of proximity, prominence and relevance, Local SEO combines technical and creative expertise to align with search engine algorithms.

These algorithms help Google, for example, determine which businesses should be front and centre in returned search results for users seeking a product or service in close proximity to their location.



A modern approach to a proven method

Remember the yellow pages? These bibles of business advertising allowed customers to quickly find and contact local services. Advertisers who paid a higher fee were given larger ads and more exposure.

Local SEO works on the same principle, except you're investing in an overall strategy that works more dynamically over time to connect you with customers, rather than a single paid ad.

Employing local SEO experts can help you achieve greater local exposure and a consistently high rank in local search results.

Why Local SEO is worth the investment

What if you're well established locally already, is there any point in pursuing Local SEO? The answer is a resounding - Yes!

If you want to continue to hold your position as a preferred contact in your community, you need to stay at the top of your advertising game.

If you don't, the competition, who are likely highly motivated to overtake you, will be well-positioned to take your place.

How Local SEO generates success for small to medium business owners

Taking the time to incorporate a Local SEO strategy into your marketing can significantly increase customer interactions and conversions.

In statistics released by Google, 76 per cent of people who conduct a local search will visit a business from their results within 24 hours. 28 per cent of those searches result in a purchase. So how do you make sure you're top of the local list?

Much like SEO, Local SEO strategies include a variety of steps designed to boost your search ranking and customer engagement.

This can include things such as an analysis of your direct competitors, monitoring the traffic to your site, identifying the keywords that drive customers to you, and the use of backlinks.