Chatham High School hosted a day-long program of events and activities for their own community, while inviting other schools to join them in celebrating the elders of the Biripi community.
Although traditionally held in the first week of July (a corroboree at Saltwater kicked this year's NAIDOC week off on July 2), Chatham High School celebrated NAIDOC on Friday, August 25, with this year's theme, For Our Elders.
The day began with an assembly in the MPC with senior student Makaylah Northam presenting the acknowledgement of county, the Chatham High School Aboriginal Dancers performing a welcome to country dance and a Welcome to Country from Uncle Phillip "Dooley" Saunders.
Student Matilda Scott spoke about the importance of of elders to the Indigenous community.
A panel of six elders - Uncle Phillip "Dooley" Saunders, Aunty Fay Ridgeway, Aunty Rhonda Allen, Aunty Leonie Morcome, Aunty Isabel Bungie and Aunty Brenda Baxter - answered questions relating to their childhood and growing up in Taree.
The assembly finished with the dancers performing a farewell dance.
Everyone participating then moved out to the oval to participate in traditional cultural activities such as weaving, art, jewellery making, games and making Johnny cakes.
Alongside these activities were a giant obstacle course, huge dart board, cupcake decorating, facepainting, abseiling, and a 360-degree Spinning Image photo booth. Stalls from various local organisations also came along to support the event.
The Elders women's dance group performed for the crowd and then Taree High and Chatham High Dancers combined to dance local traditional Biripi dances.
"A massive thank you to Woolworths Taree for supplying our food for the event and our amazing staff behind the scenes," Chatham High School leader community engagement, Hope Labutis-Mays said.
"Also a big thank you to our visiting schools Wingham Public School, Taree High School, St Clare's, Harrington Public School, and Lansdowne Public School. MVAC also entertained the crowd with their band and our very own girls only band DIA performed,"
"It was a wonderful day of celebrations for our schools and community celebrating For our Elders," Hope said.
