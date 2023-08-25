Manning Valley Orchid Society promises a colourful display at its spring show.
The annual spring show is being held at the Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert, Street, Taree, from 9am to 4pm on Friday, August 25 and 9am to 2pm on Saturday, August 26.
There will be plants for sale, potting demonstrations and you can place your selection for the Visitors Vote for the favourite orchid.
Entry to the display is $2.
For more information call Ken Beeton on 6553 2686 or Ray Clement on 0488 531 012.
