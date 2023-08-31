MID Coast Drag Racing Association will conduct its third m meeting at Taree Airport on Saturday.
The first was on October 26, 2019, the second in February this year. Association president Nathan Cooper said the pandemic put racing here on hold between the first and second days.
"I'll always remember the date of our first day,'' Mr Cooper said.
"That was when the bushfires started around here.''
He said there's strong support for the meet.
"The majority of entries are from our local area and the Hunter,'' Mr Cooper said.
"We do have a dozen from Sydney and the Central Coast.''
He said there about be 150 paired up races on the program.
"There's about 360 passes through the day and they run down as pairs,'' he said.
The program will start at 10am and run through until around 3.30.
He described drag racing in this area as 'massive.'
"We're restricted to street registered cars at the moment,'' Mr Cooper explained.
"But a lot of the competitors have purpose-built drag racing cars that are unregistered. When we get avenue opened for them to race here we'll get drivers from throughout NSW.
"It will depend if we can open that window.''
To do this the association will have to comply with government guidelines, including noise testing.
"We also have to prove that the venue is capable of handing that style of event,'' Mr Cooper added.
He said the club can hold up to four events a year.
"We'll probably continue having two a year until we get into a better rhythm to go into four,'' he said.
"We're only a small volunteer group and we don't want to flog ourselves to death.''
He said the airport is a 'very good surface' for racing.
Mr Cooper said some of the bigger cars this weekend will reach speeds of 150 to 170km mark over the 200 metre course.
He said the two meetings held so far have attracted crowds of up to 1800. Mr Cooper is confident of a similar turnout this weekend.
"The venue gets packed out that quickly, so managing the crowd - making sure that they come in and out safely, is the hardest thing.'' Mr Cooper said.
He added that additional parking opposite the aero club will be available on Saturday.
Mr Cooper said no decision has been made and when the club's next race day will be held.
"We'll get through Saturday first and then sit down and out a calendar together,'' he said.
"We'll get that out before Christmas to people will know the dates for next year.''
