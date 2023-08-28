Manning River Times
Harmonnia Junus and Wingham's Wingsong Choir unite for show at Manning Entertainment Centre

By Staff Reporters
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Internationally renowned violinist Harmonnia Junus (left) and Wingsong Choir. Pictures supplied.
Wingham's Wingsong Choir will be joining internationally renowned violinist Harmonnia Junus at The MEC for Wanderlust, a magical musical adventure around the world with music.

