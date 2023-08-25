ON the Bench regular, Wingham first grade rugby league captain-coach Mitch Collins is this week's guest.
This is on the eve of Wingham's sudden death semi-final against Macleay Valley at Kempsey on Saturday. Collins returns to the side after a six week absence while he recovered from a broken hand.
Obviously, Wingham's chances in the game was high on the agenda along with the NSW Rugby League edit that ruled winger Gary Lo out of the semi-final series.
Collins revealed he'll be back for one last season as captain-coach in 2024 while the final Manning Hotel player of the week for the year is also named. All this and more in today's On The Bench segment from the usual time of 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
On the Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
