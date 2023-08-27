Manning River Times
Million dollar greyhound series to start at Taree

By Staff Reporters
August 27 2023 - 10:00am
TAREE Greyhound Club's Kanangra Drive track will be the venue for the first of the qualifying heats for the world's richest greyhound series - the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase - next Wednesday (August 30).

