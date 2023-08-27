TAREE Greyhound Club's Kanangra Drive track will be the venue for the first of the qualifying heats for the world's richest greyhound series - the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase - next Wednesday (August 30).
Sixteen regional venues will run heats that will culminate with the $1 million-to-the-winner final at Wentworth Park on October 13.
"It's such a richly unique series in how it traverses the length and breadth of regional and rural townships in NSW - bringing the excitement of our sport far and wide into these communities - in search of the ultimate champion," Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
As the dates for heats and qualifying finals for the 2023 Ladbrokes MDC series at regional tracks were announced, GRNSW also detailed changes in this year's build-up.
An incentive has been added to two of NSW's Group races, after GRNSW incorporated both events into the MDC series, with all three placegetters in the Group 1 Dapto Megastar and the Group 2 Black Top also gaining semi-final berths in the MDC.
The new initiative coincides with the recently announced changes to the 2023-24 feature race calendar which now sees the Megastar move from December to September and the Black Top from October to September.
As part of the new MDC schedule, the placegetters in the Megastar Final - which will be run on September 7 - will still be allowed to compete in the Black Top at Ladbrokes Gardens, and should any of the Megastar placegetters be placed in the Black Top Final on September 22, their spot in the MDC semi-finals goes to the next finisher in the Black Top final.
RELATED: Super track to be built at Taree
Venues to host races will stretch from as west as Broken Hill, north to Gunnedah, and south to Wagga Wagga, before it heads to Wentworth Park for a final round of qualifiers on Saturday, September 30, then semi-finals on Friday, October 6, and the grand final on Friday, October 13.
"We feel the scheduling - plus the added lure of an MDC semi-final berth - will see increased interest particularly from interstate in both of these group races,'' Mr Macaulay said..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.