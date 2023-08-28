Saltwater Reserve was the scene of multigenerational fun and learning with the Community Preschool NAIDOC event bringing together kiddies and elders alike.
About 250 children from six local preschools soaked up the sights and sounds of the belated NAIDOC cultural event held on Thursday, August 24.
With this year's NAIDOC theme being For The Elders, a number of Indigenous elders were on hand to participate in the celebration and share their knowledge and experiences with eager young minds.
Students from Taree and District Preschool, Wingham Preschool, Girrawong Preschool, Flying Fox Mobile Preschool, Bulahdelah Preschool and Old Bar Preschool were joined by those from Taree and Old Bar Primary Schools and Chatham High.
Proceedings got underway with a Welcome to Country from Biripi Elder, Uncle Russell Saunders OAM, who spoke of the importance of emerging generations to connect with their elders, to learn their traditions and keep the culture alive.
This was followed by a dance performance provided by students of Taree High and Old Bar Public schools, with Uncle Russ providing backing on didgeridoo and explaining the meaning and significance of each section of the performance.
The selection of Saltwater Reserve was integral to the event's success, not only due to the amenities and pleasant surrounds, but because of the cultural significance of the area.
"This has always been recognised as a family area, and with our preschoolers here today to help celebrate our elders and their wisdom, to see them embrace that with the community and the schools and celebrating NAIDOC, it's been awesome," Uncle Russell said.
This year's celebration follows on from the success of last year's event which came about after several years of cancellations due to COVID.
Taree and District Preschool director, Kylie Jones, said the event was scheduled to be held biennially, however, with this year's NAIDOC focussing on the role of elders, it seemed a good opportunity to bring generations together.
"We see the importance of connecting children with Country and with the local community, especially the Biripi community, and with this year's theme being For The Elders, bringing our older generations together - the storytellers - to tell stories for the younger generation," Kylie said.
Blessed with a seasonally warm and sunny day, the event's success was further added by the presence and assistance from organisations such as First Steps Count, Manning Library, Biripi Medical Centre, and a barbecue lunch provided by Bunnings.
