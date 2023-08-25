Electrical apprentice Kyle Polidano said winning the bronze medal for the the Electrical Installation category at the WorldSkills Australian National Championships 2023 was "unexpected".
"I felt like the other boys were definitely deserving of it," Kyle said.
While he wasn't nervous before heading down to Melbourne for the championships that were held over three days from Thursday, August 17, he says the nerves definitely did set in when the competition started.
"I was up every night drawing diagrams and plans for the next day."
The competitors had tasks to complete over three days, working on both a domestic and a commercial installation. They were also required to do fault finding, and a speed challenge.
The WorldSkills nationals is an experience Kyle is keen to take part in again.
"If I were to do it again, I know what I'd be up for."
He also says he encourages other apprentice tradies to give it a go.
"It's a very good experience. You see how well you perform under pressure, that's a big one. It teaches you time management and obviously workmanship," Kyle said.
Kyle, who lives in Marlee, goes to TAFE at Port Macquarie to study electrotechnology, and works at MCS Electrical in Taree.
His employers weren't able to go to Melbourne to support Kyle at WorldSkills, but were able to watch the awards ceremony via livestream.
"We're very pleased and very excited for him," Todd McFarlane said.
"He's done really well down there competing and we're very happy for him."
