Manning River Times
National Skills Week August (21-27 t) puts spotlight on VET pathways

By Staff Writers
August 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Twenty-one-year-old Shaun Carroll has been catapulted into the role of MidCoast Council water infrastructure designer thanks to a traineeship he started when he finished school in 2021.

