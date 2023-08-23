Council prepared for ratepayer response

MidCoast Council has received a significant number of calls to its customer service centre following the amalgamation of water and sewer charges with the annual rates notice.
Replying to a question with notice from Cr Peter Epov asking how ratepayers had responded to the amalgamation, and what difficulties have been identified by ratepayers, general manager, Adrian Panuccio said council staff were prepared for the high number of calls.
"Council undertook a range of communication activities in the six months leading up to this change," Mr Panuccio said.
These included addressing a number of the matters, with the most inquiries including:
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
