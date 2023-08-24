HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club recently welcomed its 100th member when Peter Chorley signed up.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson was on hand to greet Peter into the club, remarking that it is a testament to the incredible growth and popularity of the sport.
The club started in 2019 with 14 members. Foundation club president Sheila Capperauld saw the sport played in Florida while holidaying there and made inquiries about bringing the sport here when she returned.
"Pickleball is huge in the US, there's something like 5 million players. They say pickleball is the word's fastest growing sport that nobody has heard of,'' Sheila told the Times back in 2020.
However, after arriving home she was surprised find that other than Sydney and Newcastle, the game had little profile in NSW.
So she founded the Hallidays Point club. Since then pickleball has grown in popularity throughout Australia and the Hallidays Point club is keeping pace with this.
Club members now contest major championships around NSW and interstate. Hallidays Point club was also the driving force behind the establishment of the pickleball centre at Wrigley Park in Taree, where unused tennis courts were transformed into nine pickleball courts, with the assistance of MidCoast Council.
The centre was opened in 2022 and has already been the venue for a state and regional events.
Matches are played at Diamond Park on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday along with Wrigley Park on Sunday.
