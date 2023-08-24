Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham Warriors determined to defend Southern League premiership

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced Mitch Bevitt has been consistent for the Wingham Warriors in this year's Southern League campaign.
Experienced Mitch Bevitt has been consistent for the Wingham Warriors in this year's Southern League campaign.

WINGHAM Warriors will look to maintain their domination of the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's competition when the semi-finals start tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.