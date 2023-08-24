WINGHAM Warriors will look to maintain their domination of the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's competition when the semi-finals start tomorrow.
The Warriors have already won the premiership after winning 15 of the 16 games in the season-proper. They finished eight points clear of second placed Tuncurry-Forster Black.
Now they meet fourth placed Pacific Palms - last year's grand final opponents, in the preliminary semi-final tomorrow at Wingham. A win here will see the Warriors through to the grand final qualifier in a fortnight.
"We only lost the one game and that was in May,'' club president and team manager Brad McPherson said.
"That was a wake up call for them."
A top eight semi-final system operates in the Southern League, with Taree Wildcats sneaking into the eighth spot by a point to Hallidays Point.
McPherson said there's a good mix of younger and experienced players in the Wingham squad.
They've also been without leading player Jordan Howard for most of the campaign.
"He did an ankle in about round four and won't play again this season,'' he said.
However, stalwarts Justin Atkins, Nash McPherson, captain-coach Dean Whitlam, Mitch Bevitt and Simon Mooney have been strong, as has goalie Aaron Green.
McPherson expects Tuncurry-Forster Black to be the main opposition. The Warriors beat Black 2-1 the last time they met in the competition rounds.
Wingham beat Pacific Palms in last season's grand final and the Warriors have been the benchmark for the past couple of years that have also been impacted by COVID restrictions and lockdowns.
McPherson said the zone will push ahead with a north/south challenge this year. This will be played between the grand final winners from the zone's northern and southern leagues.
He added the Warriors are determined to be the southern representative in the game, expected to be played on Saturday, September 23.
Meanwhile, 30 teams from under 6s to 11s will contest Taree Wildcats gala day to be played at Omaru Park on Sunday. Matches will start from 9am.
