WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins is confident he'll get through the 80 minutes in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League elimination semi-final against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.
Collins hasn't played in six weeks while he recovered from a broken hand. At one stage it looked as though the injury would sideline him for the season.
The representative hooker sat on the bench for Wingham's last two games, but opted not to take the field. However, he assured he's right for the Mustangs.
"I'm 100 per cent,'' Collins said.
"I've still been doing the fitness work at training and I trained all last week.
"I'm feeling good - I probably could have played last week but I decided to give it one more game just to make sure I'd be right for the semis.''
However, Collins said that veteran hooker Andrew Gilbert will be on the bench. Gilbert, a member of the club's 2003 premiership winning side, has played the last two matches in first grade.
Collins said the mood in the camp remains upbeat despite last week's 56-6 hammering by Port City at Wingham. This is thought to be Wingham's heaviest defeat in first grade at the sporting complex.
"I didn't blow up after the game last week, I just pointed out that we're a lot better than that,'' Collins said.
RELATED: A Lo blow for Tigers
"We had a bad day, but semi-final footy is new footy. I stressed at training on Tuesday how poor our performance was, but there's no point dwelling on it, we'll move forward.
"The Breakers were good - I can't take that away from them, but we were very ordinary.''
Collins is confident the Tigers can lift, while acknowledging that Macleay at Kempsey is never an easy task.
"We said we can go a long way in the semi-finals and that's what we're going to stick with,'' Collins said.
"We're not getting anyone back from injury, the players we have now are the ones who we'll have to work with.''
There'll be one change from last week's starting lineup, with Peter Oldham returning to the wing to replace the unavailable Gary Lo.
Collins confirmed that under 18 forwards Ricky Carrington and Lleyton Moore will also be on the bench. Carrington, in particular, has impressed in his first grade outings.
Wingham will also be involved in the league tag tomorrow, where they take on Port Sharks. Taree City's under 18s will play Wauchope while the reserve grade will feature Taree City and Old Bar Pirates.
There'll be an early start at Kempsey, with league tag underway from 10.15 and first grade at 2pm. The Mid North Coast women's rugby league grand final involving Macleay Valley and Sawtell kicks off at 3.30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.