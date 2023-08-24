Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham Tigers to tackle Macleay Valley in sudden death semi-final

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consistent Wingham forward Shannon Martin takes the ball to the defence during the clash against Port City at Wingham.
Consistent Wingham forward Shannon Martin takes the ball to the defence during the clash against Port City at Wingham.

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins is confident he'll get through the 80 minutes in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League elimination semi-final against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.