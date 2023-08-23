Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

NSW Rugby League ruling sidelines Wingham winger for semi-finals

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:00pm, first published August 23 2023 - 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSWRL has ruled PNG international Gary Lo cannot play in the Group Three finals series for Wingham Tigers.
The NSWRL has ruled PNG international Gary Lo cannot play in the Group Three finals series for Wingham Tigers.

WINGHAM has suffered a blow on the eve of the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals with news that New Guinea import Gary Lo cannot play any further matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.