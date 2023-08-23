The Sunshine Club, a musical play written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man, Wesley Enoch AM, is coming to Taree.
The Sunshine Club is written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man, Wesley Enoch AM. Wesley is being praised as an acclaimed creative force in Australian Theatre.
The play has a variety of music styles, with 28 songs composed by the esteemed John Rodgers. The show also features a five-piece band live on stage.
The Sunshine Club tells the story of Frank Doyle, an Aboriginal serviceman who has come home from World War II to find that although the wider world may have changed, attitudes back home in Brisbane are just the same.
Filled with defiant energy and ambition for a better life, Frank starts The Sunshine Club, a place where black and white can meet and, most importantly, dance. Here he dreams of a future where he can dance in step with Rose, the girl next door, the girl of his dreams.
Wesley Enoch wrote the play to bring people together over important social and cultural issues through dancing, music, history and storytelling.
The cast includes five performers from the 2022 Queensland Performing Arts Centre season alongside experienced veterans and up-and-coming performers including exciting First Nations artists.
The Sunshine Club is on stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Saturday, September 2 at 8pm.
The award-winning Sunshine Club is touted as a thought-provoking, vibrant and above all joyful night of theatre and music. It is perfect for audiences seeking entertaining, socially relevant work, at a time of heightened social discourse on Indigenous culture.
Get your tickets at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/108000.
A special $10 discount off adult ticket price is being offered to Friends of the MEC, and members of the Taree Arts Council and The Taree Film Society.
This project has been assisted by the Australian government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body.
