Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

The Sunshine Club on stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre

By Staff Reporters
August 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank and Rose, The Sunshine Club. Picture supplied.
Frank and Rose, The Sunshine Club. Picture supplied.

The Sunshine Club, a musical play written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man, Wesley Enoch AM, is coming to Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.