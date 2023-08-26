Pro Am set to attract full fied

CLUB Taree Golf hopes for a full field of 160 to contest the inaugural Stacks Finance Taree Pro Am on Sunday.
At the time of writing limited spots are available for both the 7am and noon shotgun tee off times.
Professional golfers from around NSW will be playing with others from Queensland, Victoria and the ACT. Under the format teams of three are joined by a professional. The event, with more than $2500 in prizes, is part of the Adidas Australian PGA Series and it will also be the first conducted at Taree. It is hoped to make it an annual event.
Despite dry conditions in the last few months, the course is expected to be in good condition.
"We've had good feedback on how the course is playing, despite the lack of rain,'' a Club Taree Golf spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Forster Tuncurry Golf Club's Tuncurry has been named home to one of the 15 best golf museums in the world.
The museum, along with its sister site in Strathfield, was recognised by acclaimed United States-based Links Magazine.
With the exception of two centres in Scotland and one from Canada, the Australian contingent were the only museums named outside of the US. Opened in July 2022, the Tuncurry museum is the only facility outside the metropolitan area tracking the history of golf.
"It's a big feather in our cap especially for such a small area like Forster Tuncurry," club president Sue Bellamy said.
