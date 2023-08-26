Manning River Timessport
Field of 160 expected for Taree pro-am

By Mick McDonald
August 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Pro Am set to attract full fied
Pro Am set to attract full fied

CLUB Taree Golf hopes for a full field of 160 to contest the inaugural Stacks Finance Taree Pro Am on Sunday.

