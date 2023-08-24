School news
The school held their Book Week celebrations including the Book Week parade on Wednesday, August 23. The students had the chance to dress up as their favourite book character. I can remember when my two youngsters enjoyed getting dressed up in costume and loved having myself or other family come and watch them show it off.
Just a reminder as it is not long to go before the school holds its Spring Fair - the day planned is Sunday, September 10 in the school grounds - let us hope the weather is kind to the organisers as a lot of hard work goes into an event such as this.
Historical society meets
Nine members attended the August monthly meeting of Tinonee Historical Society which was held at the Museum on Tuesday morning.
Items discussed include the recent upgrades going on inside and out of the Museum buildingc and the hope to have a garage sale in October to assist with funding for the operation of the Museum.
A couple of recent donations of significance have been received and these include a christening gown and baby layette set which belonged to the late Mrs Jessie Sawyer (nee Richardson) from her son George Sawyer, and a christening gown from the family of Mrs Gillian Kirton. The museum is currently working on several grants to secure funding for purchase of resources to assist with preservation materials to help store and display these precious items.
Enquiries are still coming in for family history on past residents and one of these happened whilst the meeting was in progress on Tuesday morning when a young man came in trying to find out about his late grandfather Jack Tinham.
The Museum is currently opening three days a week and getting back into Saturday afternoon opening from 12.30pm-3pm approximately.
Group bookings from organisations or service groups are welcome - just give the Museum a call on 6553 1571 for further details to make arrangements.
Farewell William "Billy" Thomson
Well known local icon, William, known to everyone as Billy, Thomson of Wingham sadly passed away on Monday, August 14, just 13 days short of his 82nd birthday.
The service to celebrate Bill's life was held at Wingham Uniting Church, Wingham on Tuesday, August 22 and was conducted by George Hoad AM. Family members and many of Bill's friends from his days of playing football and as a member Old Bar Surf Club and Wingham Services Club where he had been employed in late 1990's packed the church.
A poem, Remembering, was read by granddaughter Phoebe Thomson whilst his two surviving sisters, along with son John, gave a time line of his life as a beloved brother and father. A photo presentation with some special memories of Bill and family followed before his casket was escorted from the church by close family members for a private cremation at Manning Great Memorial Gardens. The memories of Bill carried on at his wake held at Wingham Services Club Parkview Room.
Rest in peace Bill, you touched so many lives in your full life.
