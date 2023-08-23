Eden Gray has taken out the men's division, while Emma Claxton won the women's at the first Diamond Boardriders Winter Invitational.
Held at Black Head's second corner, back beach last Sunday, August 19, the event attracted a field of eight women and 40 men between the ages of 18-64 years.
Cheered on by a strong crowd of about 100 spectators, heats were held in small but clean conditions allowing competitors to display high levels of surfing throughout the day.
Throughout the day spectators were entertained by DJ, Hoovamatic.
The Diamond Boardriders Winter Invitational was set up to bring together locals from the Hallidays Point area as well as surfers who previously lived locally and competed in the original Hallidays Point Boardriders Club 21 years ago, event president, Joel Watson said.
"Our goal was to create a reunion surfing competition to promote and celebrate our connection with the ocean and each other, as well as our rich history of surf culture from within the local community."
Results:
Men's: Eden Gray, 1; Lyall Smyth, 2; Cameron Crisp,3; Joel Watson, 4; Adam Dunlop, and Jake Mills,5.
Women's: Emma Claxton, 1; Bree Gardener, 2; Fern Champion, 3; Rochelle Smith, 4;Rachel Pavitt-Rumery 5; , and Jules Bridi, 5.
"The day would not have been a success without the input of the committee, the enthusiasm of competitors and spectators, volunteers, Blackhead Longboard Club, and the support from our sponsors including Merit Concreting, Hallidays Sports Club, Saltwater Wine, Stash House, High Country Turbine Services, Celebrations Diamond Beach, Primary Screen Printing, and Thomas Scaffolding."
The competition was organised by Joel Watson, president, Eden Gray, vice-president, Hugh Smyth, secretary and Jake Mills, committee.
